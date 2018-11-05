The internet today isn't what Tim Berners-Lee pictured when he invented the World Wide Web nearly three decades ago.

Speaking to CNBC at the Web Summit tech conference in Lisbon Monday, Berners-Lee said the web is "at a tipping point" as it faces threats like market concentration, data breaches and so-called "fake news."

"For a long time, 20 years, I thought all I had to do was keep it, just keep it free and open and people will do wonderful things," Berners-Lee told CNBC's Karen Tso. "Then in fact if you look and talk to people on the street now there's been a big change. I think this has been been a tipping point."

The London-born computer scientist said the web is no longer the open, constructive platform he envisioned when he invented it 29 years ago. He rattled off a long list of concerns, such as user frustration with ads and privacy, hate speech and fake news. Last week he told Reuters that tech giants like Google and Facebook may have to be broken up citing "danger of concentration."

"If you'd asked me 10 years ago, I would have said humanity is going to do a good job with this," he said. "If we connect all these people together, they are such wonderful people they will get along. I was wrong."