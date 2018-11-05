Top 5 trending destinations for New Year's 2019, and when to book for the best deal

The holidays are coming and 2019 is almost here, so a recent report from Kayak is highlighting trending destinations for the New Year's travel.

For its report, travel search engine Kayak looked at flight destinations with the greatest year-over-year increase in searches for the top 100 most searched destinations for travel dates starting Dec. 25 through Dec. 31 and ending Jan.1 through Jan. 2, 2019. It looked at searches conducted January to August on the U.S. Kayak site.

Kayak's 2018 Holiday Travel Hacker Guide also highlights the best time to book your trip to each trendy destination in order to get the cheapest airfare. Median airfare for round-trip, economy flights was looked at for travel dates starting Dec. 25, 2017 through Dec. 31 2017, and ending Jan. 1 through Jan. 3 2018 for flights from the United States.

Here are the top five trending destinations on Kayak for New Year's 2019, and when to book to get the best deal.