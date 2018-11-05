Futures were slightly higher this morning as investors awaited tomorrow's Election Day results. Stocks fell Friday, breaking a three-day win streak for the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq. The S&P 500 managed to register its largest weekly gain in nearly eight months. (CNBC)
* David Stockman believes the 40% market downturn he's long predicted has finally arrived (CNBC)
* Paul Tudor Jones: Rising rates typically cause bear markets, but it's not at the tipping point yet (CNBC)
The only economic report of note today is the Institute For Supply Management's October nonmanufacturing index, its measure of the U.S. services economy. The index is expected to drop to 59.5 from September's 61.6. (CNBC)
Ferrari (RACE) and SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS) are among the handful of companies scheduled to report quarterly earnings this morning. After-the-bell reports include Marriott (MAR), Mylan (MYL) and Pandora Media (P). (CNBC)