President Donald Trump and former President Barack Obama offered sharply different views on the country's problems over the weekend. But they agreed on the high stakes for voters in the final hours of a tight campaign. (Reuters)

* Three ways the US midterm elections will affect world politics (CNBC)

Tuesday's midterm elections, in which some tightly contested races hang in the balance, could have big implications for some key provisions of "Obamacare." Medicaid expansion is on the ballot in three states this year. (CNBC)

For the third time since Trump was elected, Chinese President Xi Jinping took to the global stage today to repeat his rhetoric against protectionism and promote his country as an advocate for international openness and cooperation. (CNBC)

* US-China trade talks will 'go on for some time,' Nobel Prize winner says (CNBC)

In an interview with Axios that aired on Sunday, Trump said said his administration is looking into antitrust violations against Amazon (AMZN), Facebook (FB) and Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL).

Iran said today it would defy the reimposition of more U.S. sanctions, condemning as "economic war" Washington's attempt to curb Tehran's missile and nuclear programs and weaken its influence in the Middle East. (Reuters)

Demand for Apple's (AAPL) iPhone XR appears to be disappointing, according to a report in Japan's Nikkei newspaper. The paper quotes sources as saying Apple has told suppliers Foxconn and Pegatron to stop preparing additional production lines.

Amazon (AMZN) will drop the company's minimum purchase amount for free shipping for the holiday season. The minimum for customers who are not members of the retail giant's Prime program is normally $25. (CNBC)

* Amazon reportedly eyes Northern VA as its 2nd headquarters; Dallas and NYC said to be in the mix (CNBC)

General Electric (GE) will pay ousted CEO John Flannery $4.25 million in severance pay over the next year, and will keep his eligibility for equity awards that depend on the company's long-term performance. (WSJ)