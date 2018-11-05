Trump says administration is looking into antitrust violations against Amazon, other tech giants

President Donald Trump said his administration is looking into antitrust violations against Amazon, Facebook and Google parent Alphabet.

In an interview with Axios that aired Sunday, Trump said he's "not looking to hurt" the U.S. tech giants but is considering action.

"We are looking at [antitrust] very seriously," Trump said. "Look, that doesn't mean we're doing it, but we're certainly looking and I think most people surmise that, I would imagine."

Trump has repeatedly attacked Amazon, saying without evidence that package deliveries by the U.S. Postal Service for Amazon were costing the service money.