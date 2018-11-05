Tech

Trump says administration is looking into antitrust violations against Amazon, other tech giants

Jeff Bezos, Chairman and CEO of Amazon, speaks at the George W. Bush Presidential Center's Forum on Leadership in Dallas, Texas, U.S., April 20, 2018.
Rex Curry | Reuters
President Donald Trump said his administration is looking into antitrust violations against Amazon, Facebook and Google parent Alphabet.

In an interview with Axios that aired Sunday, Trump said he's "not looking to hurt" the U.S. tech giants but is considering action.

"We are looking at [antitrust] very seriously," Trump said. "Look, that doesn't mean we're doing it, but we're certainly looking and I think most people surmise that, I would imagine."

Trump has repeatedly attacked Amazon, saying without evidence that package deliveries by the U.S. Postal Service for Amazon were costing the service money.

