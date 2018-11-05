10 best foodie cities in America (No. 1 may surprise you)

A wide-range of incredible food and flavors can be found in the United States, from savory Creole and Cajun food in New Orleans to deep dish pizza and hot dogs in Chicago. Plus, restaurants in cities from New York to San Francisco rank among the best in the world.

But according to WalletHub, the best foodie city in America may surprise you.

Personal finance website WalletHub recently crunched the numbers: Its study focused on the best and cheapest local food scenes, comparing over 180 U.S. cities across two key dimensions (affordability and also diversity, accessibility and quality) and 29 relevant metrics (including cost of groceries, presence of Michelin-starred restaurants, average ranking of restaurants on Yelp's "Top 100 places to eat in the U.S." list, food trucks per capita and food festivals per capita).

WalletHub found that Portland, Oregon is the best foodie city in the U.S.

Overall, these are the top 10 best foodie cities in America, according to WalletHub.

1. Portland, Oregon

2. San Francisco, California

3. Miami, Florida

4. New York, NY

5. Los Angeles, California

6. Orlando, Florida

7. Las Vegas, Nevada

8. Seattle, Washington

9. San Diego, California

10. Austin, Texas

Of the top three, No. 1 Portland had a fifth place ranking in the diversity, accessibility and quality dimensions and a 17th ranking in the affordability dimension. It was part of a five-way tie for first for the most craft breweries and wineries per capita, and also ranked third for the highest ratio of full-service restaurants to fast-food establishments.

San Francisco ranked second in diversity, accessibility and quality and did particularly well in most restaurants per capita, most coffee shops per capita and most gourmet specialty food stores per capita.

Miami had high scores for diversity, accessibility and quality, as well as most restaurants per capita, most ice cream and frozen yogurt shops per capita and most gourmet specialty food stores per capita.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, Pearl City, Hawaii (about 25 miles from Honolulu) ranked last on the entire list, with high cost groceries, few restaurants per capita, few coffee shops per capita and few gourmet specialty food stores per capita.

You can find WalletHub's full report here.

