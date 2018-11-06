Amazon is mailing a printed holiday toy catalog to millions of customers

Amazon's first-ever printed holiday shopping catalog is here.

Amazon is shipping a holiday toy catalog, titled "A Holiday of Play," to millions of customers starting this month, the company's spokesperson confirmed in an email to CNBC.

"Amazon is excited to offer a new way for customers to shop for toys this holiday season," Amazon said in a statement.

The catalog comes with a distinct retro look, invoking memories of old Toys "R" Us catalogs that made the now-defunct toy retailer so successful. Some of the featured toys come with a QR code, allowing readers to instantly scan and shop for more products. Readers can also scan the product images in the catalog with their Amazon App to get more information and add them to their shopping cart.

The move is Amazon's latest in following the playbook of traditional brick-and-mortar retailers. The e-commerce giant started opening physical bookstores and convenience stores in recent years, while purchasing Whole Foods for $13.7 billion in 2017. It's also been launching its own private-label brands at a faster pace, competing directly with the third-party merchants selling on its marketplace.

It's also part of Amazon's more aggressive effort to get more holiday shoppers onto its site. On Monday, Amazon announced that it was getting rid of the $25 minimum purchase requirement for "hundreds of millions" of items during this holiday season.

The catalogs will also be available at Amazon Bookstores and 4-star locations, the company said.

You can see the full catalog here.