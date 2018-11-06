Australian stocks up in early trade; investors await outcome of US midterm elections

Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 190.87 points to close at 25,461.70 while the S&P 500 advanced 0.6 percent to 2,738.31. The Nasdaq Composite, however, bucked the positive trend to slip 0.4 percent to 7,328.85 by the closing bell.

The stock moves stateside came ahead of the U.S. midterm elections that are scheduled for Tuesday, which could send ripples throughout capital markets.

Democrats are expected to regain control of the House while Republicans hold on to a slim majority in the Senate. This outcome is largely seen as positive for markets since, historically, U.S. stocks have posted solid gains during government gridlock.

If the GOP maintains a majority in both chambers, it could give stocks a short-term boost as it increases the likelihood of further tax cuts. Meanwhile, a so-called Democratic sweep could pressure stocks as it could lead to a reversal of some of the policies passed by the GOP to boost the economy in the near term.

The Democrats were leading with a 7 point advantage ahead of the contest, according to an NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll released Sunday.

"We think the biggest reaction would be if the Republicans retained control of both the House and Senate. If so, we can look forward to Trump going harder on trade, looser–still fiscal policy and even more vociferous attacks on the Fed. This is a likely initially (U.S. dollar) positive and hence an (Australian dollar) negative outcome," Rodrigo Catril, a senior foreign exchange strategist at National Australia Bank, said in a morning note.

Meanwhile, some analysts are keeping an eye to the ongoing U.S.-China trade war with low expectations for any progress at the anticipated meeting between Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping scheduled for the end of November.