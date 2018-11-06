Cramer Remix: Apple's not a forbidden fruit—it's a buy here   

Mad Money with Jim Cramer

CNBC's Jim Cramer is such a passionate supporter of the stock of Apple that, sometimes, even he knows it's worth getting a second opinion. So, on Tuesday, he got technician Carolyn Boroden's take.

After inspecting Apple's charts, Boroden, who runs FibonacciQueen.com and is Cramer's colleague at RealMoney.com, came out "cautiously optimistic" on the stock's near-term future, Cramer said Tuesday.

"Her diagnosis? She thinks that Apple could soon be ready to rebound, ... perhaps even climbing back to new highs," the "Mad Money" host said.

"As for me, I think it's too hard to trade in and out," he said. "That's not my thing. Apple's a great company with a cheap stock and I'd be a buyer here, because, given the size of the company's buyback, I'm confident Apple will be buying right alongside you."

Click here for Boroden and Cramer's full analysis.

Elections and the stock market

Traders and financial professionals work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) at the opening bell, October 25, 2018 in New York City. 
The results of the midterm elections will change the nature of the stock market, Cramer said Tuesday as Wall Street awaited the outcome of a defining battle over Congress.

The Democratic Party is expected to regain control of the House of Representatives, with the GOP maintaining a slim majority in the Senate. That would result in congressional gridlock, which could spell trouble for President Donald Trump's agenda but be "very good" for stocks, Cramer said.

"This gridlock scenario results in a dramatically slower economy," he said. "That's ... terrific for the highest-growth stocks that can keep putting up terrific numbers even during a slowdown. Think Amazon, Alphabet, the cloud plays, the cybersecurity stocks, and many of the ... semiconductor names like Broadcom and Qualcomm, which are tied to the rollout of 5G wireless technology, not the broader economy."

Click here for the rest of Cramer's post-election recommendations.

Nucor CEO on the steelmaker's "real driver"

John Ferriola, CEO of Nucor.
Investors "have to look at the overall economy" and not focus so much on President Donald Trump's tariffs on steel imports when considering whether to invest in Nucor, the country's largest steel producer, its CEO told CNBC on Tuesday.

"We hear a lot of talk about the tariffs and, certainly, the tariffs are playing a role in the performance that the steel industry, and Nucor in particular, is having this year," John Ferriola, the steelmaker's chairman and CEO, told Cramer. "But the real driver for the performance of the industry and Nucor is the economy, and the economy remains strong."

The fate of U.S. steelmakers has been in question since the president's tariffs came into effect, as some raised concerns that they could raise the price of steel globally to unsustainable levels.

But if you ask Ferriola, a strong economy, higher demand and stable end markets far overshadow the tariffs' effects on his company's business.

Click here to watch and read more about the full interview.

The Fed's one-two punch

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell holds a news conference following a two-day Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) policy meeting in Washington, September 26, 2018. 
Cramer is growing concerned that the Federal Reserve's rate hikes won't fix with the problems they are intended to solve.

"This earnings season, we've heard company after company cite rising costs: higher ethane prices thanks to a freak spike in natural gas, higher steel costs because of the tariffs, higher freight costs because we have a shortage of truck drivers," the "Mad Money" host said. "The Fed wants to tighten in order to stamp out all of this inflation, but higher interest rates won't actually solve many of these problems."

In reality, if companies think that the business cycle could be peaking, they'll stop expanding operations when price increases stop sticking and inventory piles up, Cramer said.

"Sure, the Fed can accelerate this process, but do we really need them to turn a mild slowdown into a worse slowdown? Honestly, the trade war with China is already doing that job," he said.

RingCentral CEO talks competing with Cisco

RingCentral has been compared with Broadsoft, the communications software provider acquired by Cisco, but RingCentral is actually taking business away from Cisco, RingCentral's chief told Cramer on Tuesday.

"We're winning business from them all the time," RingCentral's founder, Chairman and CEO Vlad Shmunis said in an exclusive interview. "The No. 1 provider or company that we replace happens to be Cisco, followed by Avaya."

A cloud-based telecom player focused on modernizing internal and customer-facing communication for enterprises, RingCentral is "in the lead" of its $100 billion addressable market, Shmunis said.

"All of the legacy providers are in secular decline," he said, referring to companies like Cisco and Avaya. "Cloud is doing well and we are doing 50 percent better than cloud on average, so we are happy to be there."

Click here to watch Shmunis' full interview.

Lightning round: Not a trade war, but a war of containment

In Cramer's lightning round, he shared his take on callers' favorite stocks:

Nio Inc.: "I'm not recommending any stocks that are from China because we are in a war of containment against China, not a trade war."

Hospitality Property Trust: "That's got an 8 percent yield. After what I heard from Marriott this morning, I'm telling you, I don't want to be there. Marriott's a really great operator, and that stock just got crushed."

Disclosure: Cramer's charitable trust owns shares of Apple, Amazon and Alphabet.

