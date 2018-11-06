Cramer Remix: Apple's not a forbidden fruit—it's a buy here   

CNBC's Jim Cramer is such a passionate supporter of the stock of Apple that, sometimes, even he knows it's worth getting a second opinion. So, on Tuesday, he got technician Carolyn Boroden's take.

After inspecting Apple's charts, Boroden, who runs FibonacciQueen.com and is Cramer's colleague at RealMoney.com, came out "cautiously optimistic" on the stock's near-term future, Cramer said Tuesday.

"Her diagnosis? She thinks that Apple could soon be ready to rebound, ... perhaps even climbing back to new highs," the "Mad Money" host said.

"As for me, I think it's too hard to trade in and out," he said. "That's not my thing. Apple's a great company with a cheap stock and I'd be a buyer here, because, given the size of the company's buyback, I'm confident Apple will be buying right alongside you."

