"Fear, uncertainty and doubt," or "FUD." is a well-established term among cybersecurity professionals.

For some experts, it implies a negative tradition of basing security decisions on emotion rather than pragmatism. For others, it's the best leverage for getting a wary prospect to feel scared enough that he or she needs your services.

This election featured a lot of cybersecurity FUD.

Are the Russians in our voting machines? Are they hiding in our Secretary of State's office? Are they creating ludicrous "fake news" that is going to fool and sway other people who are dumber than me?

What about the opposing party? Are they attacking and taking down my favorite candidate's website ? Are they tampering with polling data?

With Election Day more than halfway done, it looks cybersecurity nightmares are going to be a no-show.

Instead, the main causes of Election Day chaos so far are rain, long lines, missing power cords and one foreclosure.

Downed power lines caused local precincts in Tennessee to break out paper ballots. In Georgia, technical errors attributed to a "lack of power cords" led to the same result. A building used for voting was foreclosed on the previous evening in Arizona, leading to a lock-out of poll-workers. Voter intimidation claims have cropped up in Texas, pitting the ACLU against Customs and Border Protection officials — two decidedly U.S.-based contingents, with no hackers in sight.