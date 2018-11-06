Deutsche Post profit slumps 77 percent on restructuring costs

Deutsche Post DHL Group reported a sharp slump in its net profits on Tuesday, hurt by one-time restructuring costs int the company's parcel business.

The Group reported a net profit of 146 million euros for the third-quarter of this year, a 77 percent drop from 641 million euros reported in the same period last year.

The Group saw its revenue improve to EUR 14.8 billion in third quarter - an increase of 4.7 percent from last year.

The German postal and logistics group is grappling with spiralling transport and staff costs at its Post - eCommerce - Parcel (PeP) division, and the group issued a profit warning for 2018 in June and started a restructuring programme.

"We are tackling the challenges in our Post - eCommerce - Parcel division with determination and are making good progress in implementing the announced measures to improve productivity and the cost structure. The results of our efforts will already be clearly visible over the coming year," Frank Appel, CEO of Deutsche Post DHL Group said in an official statement Tuesday..

Appel further added that he is confident the company will hit its earnings targets for 2018 and 2020 despite global risks.

"We are confident that we will reach our earnings targets for 2018 and 2020 despite the significant rise in macroeconomic risk factors in recent months due to trade disputes and currency fluctuations, for example."

- Reuters contributed to this report.