European stocks seen higher despite political uncertainty, earning in focus

Stocks in Europe are set to start the trading session higher on Tuesday as investors continue to monitor earnings and await a key vote in the United States.

The FTSE 100 is set to open higher by 17 points at 7,120; the DAX is seen higher by 37 points at 11,531; and the CAC 40 is set to open up by 14 points at 5,115; according to IG.

Asian stocks were mostly mixed with investors taking a pause while U.S. voters head to the polls in the midterm elections scheduled for Tuesday, which could send ripples throughout capital markets.

Back in Europe, investors are also monitoring Brexit and Italian politics. Prime Minister Theresa May is due to have a Brexit meeting with her cabinet and she is likely to pressure the Brexiteers to cede ground to ensure a deal is struck with the European Union. Meanwhile, euro zone finance ministers continue to put pressure on Italy to submit a new budget to the European Commission and end the current standoff over the country's spending plans.

It's a busy day for earnings as Deutsche Post, Hugo Boss, Intesa Sanpaolo and Adecco are due to report Tuesday.

On the data front, there will be services PMIs in the euro zone at 9 a.m. London