Here's how trader Jon Najarian is playing the election

From the polling analysis we have, we "know" that the odds favor a Democratic win, but not a "blue wave" in the House. The same majority polling shows the Republicans holding the Senate. So knowing markets as we do, we have a pretty good view on what the money in the stock market believes will occur given these assumptions. Thus, I believe if these "knowns" come to be, then our market is where it should be and direction will be driven by events such as resumption of China negotiations and the G20 meeting later this month.

The issue and or the opportunity is that if these polls are wrong, and what we think we know is indeed not the outcome, then we're right back to a market that gets smacked in the face with a surprise. And as Brexit and the 2016 Presidential result showed, the markets will react and possibly overreact, which is what happened in each of the aforementioned events.