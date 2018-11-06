Republican Kevin Cramer projected to unseat Democratic Sen. Heidi Heitkamp in North Dakota: NBC News

How the midterms will affect Trump's economy 11:20 AM ET Fri, 2 Nov 2018 | 04:20

In an interview in July with KVRR, a television station in North Dakota, Cramer said he believed the only way to get through a trade war is to win.

"Some people are saying we need to get out of this trade war. There's only one thing to do in a trade war and that is win it," Cramer said at the time, according to KVRR's transcript of the interview.

Heitkamp, a one-term incumbent, tried to appeal to the growing Trump voter contingent in the state, and consistently said she is willing to work with the president when it best suits her constituency.

"I'm going to support him [Trump] when he's right, and I'm going to oppose when he's hurting the state," Heitkamp said in a recent interview with CNBC.

She voted to confirm Trump's first Supreme Court nominee, Justice Neil Gorsuch, but voted no on Justice Brett Kavanaugh's nomination after he was accused of sexual assault. Kavanaugh has denied the allegations.

Her Kavanaugh decision appeared to be a turning point in the race as polls moved away from Heitkamp in the days after her announcement. She still found a way to raise $12.5 million throughout October, just days after she voted to oppose Kavanaugh.

The Senate Leadership Fund, a super PAC aligned with Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, spent just more than $3 million against Heitkamp.

The senator, however, had her own fundraising juggernaut. She outraised Cramer throughout the entirety of the election, finishing the cycle raising $27 million compared with Cramer's $5 million.