Republican Kevin Cramer projected to unseat Democratic Sen. Heidi Heitkamp in North Dakota: NBC News

Republican Rep. Kevin Cramer will unseat North Dakota Democratic Sen. Heidi Heitkamp in one of most closely watched races this fall, NBC News projects.
President Donald Trump won North Dakota by more than 35 points in the 2016 presidential election, and the 2018 Senate contest became a pivotal race for both major parties. Nonpartisan political analysis site Larry Sabato's Crystal Ball labeled the state "leans Republican" in the run-up to Election Day.
Cramer, a two-term North Dakota congressman, dedicated most of his campaign to showing voters he will be a faithful Trump supporter if he were to be elected to the Senate.
Cramer has staunchly supported a trade war against China and the European Union, among other powers, despite his constituency largely consisting of farmers who have been impacted by tariffs and trade barriers.