Midterm elections could give cannabis industry another boost if Michigan votes yes

The 2018 midterm elections in the United States are the next big test for the marijuana industry, fresh off a banner year that saw the legalization of cannabis in areas across North America.

Just last week, Mexico's Supreme Court quashed a blanket ban on the recreational use of marijuana, while Canadian pot producers struggled to fill demand after the country opened the industry for business on Oct. 17.

In the U.S., Vermont joined a growing list of states allowing recreational use on July 1, Oklahoma voters overcame late opposition to overwhelmingly approve medical use in June and New York State health officials told Governor Andrew Cuomo this summer that "the positive effects of regulating an adult marijuana market in NYS outweigh the potential negative impacts."

Barring a federal prohibition on cannabis and criticism from President Donald Trump's attorney general,Jeff Sessions, nine states and the District of Columbia have OKed recreational marijuana use.

With the prospect of legal cannabis facing voters from Michigan to Missouri, advocates on both sides of the discussion are watching a number of ballot initiatives Tuesday, including full recreational use in two states.

Shares of major Canada-based cannabis companies rallied on Tuesday ahead of the results. Tilray gained 5.5 percent, Canopy Growth added 8.8 percent and Aurora Cannabis rose 3.4 percent; all three companies trade on both U.S. and Canadian exchanges.

All of the ballot initiatives "have a very good chance of passing," said Erik Altieri of the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws, a Washington, D.C.-based non-profit that's long pushed for an end to the national prohibition against marijuana.

The organization has been involved in each of the four ballot initiatives in varying capacities, including fostering grassroots support and knocking on doors of constituents to raise support, Altieri said.

"Despite the pushback from Attorney General Sessions (or maybe because of), this year has been one of our most successful in terms of support," he added. "We've have more pieces of federal marijuana reform legislation introduced this year than in any other."

Cowen analyst Vivien Azer, who covers the cannabis industry in Canada as well as related companies in the States, told CNBC on Tuesday that one of the most important ballots for Wall Street is in Michigan. She added that investors are also keeping an eye on Florida and Illinois for future cannabis initiatives.

"Encouragingly, support for cannabis achieved bipartisan support last year and Republican support was up 2 percentage points in 2018 to 53 percent," Azer wrote in a note last week. "Gallup released their new 2018 survey data on cannabis, which showed that 66 percent of Americans now support the legalization of cannabis."

Further, Azer said that if Democrats take back the House of Representatives from Republican control, cannabis legislation should see buoyed support.

"While we expect the Senate to remain Republican, the prospects for moving cannabis legislation are better if the House can pass bills," she added. "Given popular support for cannabis legislation and a preference by many Senate Republicans to respect state's rights, a GOP Senate could advance a cannabis bill."

Here's a preview of the marijuana-related ballot measures.