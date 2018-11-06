Democrat Tom Malinowski will prevail in New Jersey's 7th District House election, notching a key win for the party in a competitive race against Rep. Leonard Lance, NBC News projects.

The Republican Lance built a centrist brand but could not create enough distance from President Donald Trump. The president and his policies are broadly unpopular in the wealthy district, which Democrat Hillary Clinton narrowly won in 2016.

Malinowski, a 53-year-old former Obama administration State Department official, ran on health care affordability as his top issue. He also slammed the Republican tax plan and pledged to reverse its $10,000 cap on state and local deductions, which affected many affluent residents of the northern New Jersey district.