Republican Rep. Troy Balderson will successfully defend his seat in Ohio's 12th District, holding a competitive region for his party, NBC News projects.

The 56-year-old representative will defeat Democrat Danny O'Connor for the second time in only a few months. He won an August special election for the red-leaning seat near Columbus.

Losing the seat would have been a blow to the GOP's hopes of holding a House majority.

O'Connor tried to appeal to the area's voters by pledging to shield social safety net programs from cuts and expand access to affordable health care. However, he could not overcome the district's Republican tilt.