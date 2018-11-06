Politics

Republican Mike DeWine projected to win Ohio gubernatorial race: NBC News

  • Republican Mike DeWine is projected to win the Ohio gubernatorial race, NBC News projects.
  • He is expected to defeat Democrat Richard Cordray in the swing state.
Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine stands on stage with one of his grandchildren after making a late pitch to supporters during a campaign event at the Boat House at Confluence Park on November 2, 2018 in Columbus, Ohio. 
Kirk Irwin | Getty Images
Republican Mike DeWine will win Ohio's gubernatorial race, successfully defending a swing state governor's office for the GOP, NBC News projects.

The 71-year-old Ohio attorney general will defeat Democrat Richard Cordray, who came up short even as Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown was projected to win re-election. DeWine will succeed Republican Gov. John Kasich.

President Donald Trump won Ohio in 2016.

The Republican ran a campaign focused on preserving the economic gains seen under GOP control of the state and federal government. Cordray, former head of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, ran a campaign focused on protecting access to health-care coverage.

