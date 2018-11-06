NBC News projects Oregon's Democratic Gov. Kate Brown will edge out Republican challenger Knute Buehler to keep her job after a tight race.

Brown's campaign received an unexpected boost Oct. 30 when Patrick Starnes, a candidate from the state's third-largest party, exited the gubernatorial race and endorsed the incumbent.

A former Oregon secretary of State, Brown in February 2015 became the nation's first openly bisexual governor, succeeding then-Gov. John Kitzhaber, who resigned amid an ethics scandal.

The major party candidates raised nearly $30 million in the gubernatorial contest, making it the most expensive in Oregon history. Buehler, a two-term state legislator and orthopedic surgeon, received nearly $3.5 million in campaign donations from billionaire Phil Knight, founder of Oregon-based Nike.



