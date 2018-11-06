Republican Guy Reschenthaler will prevail over Democrat Bibiana Boerio in Pennsylvania's 14th District House election, claiming a critical seat pickup for his party, NBC News projects.

The state senator's victory in the deep red, newly redrawn district will nullify one of the GOP-held districts Democrats are expected to claim in the state. Congressional redistricting earlier this year drew current Democratic Rep. Conor Lamb into the 17th District, where he is favored to defeat incumbent GOP Rep. Keith Rothfus.

Democrats need to pick up 23 GOP-held seats to take a House majority. They could gain a handful of those seats in Pennsylvania alone.