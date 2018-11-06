Democrat Chrissy Houlahan will grab the GOP-held Pennsylvania 6th District, NBC News projects.

The Air Force Reserve veteran and businesswoman will defeat Republican Greg McCauley to win the seat vacated by GOP Rep. Ryan Costello's retirement. The state Supreme Court's revision of a Republican-drawn congressional map gave the district west of Philadelphia a slight Democratic lean.

Houlahan's victory will help Democrats toward their goal of netting 23 GOP-held seats and taking control of the House. The combination of redistricting and a favorable environment for Democrats gave the party several chances to pick up seats in the Keystone State.