Trading Nation

Investors haven't been this pessimistic since the 2016 election, and it could lead to a big bounce 

The midterm elections are here, one top technician sees year-end rally
The midterm elections are here, one top technician sees year-end rally   

The midterm elections are clouding the market's outlook on Tuesday, but one technician sees a bullish signal hiding in the charts.

"Looking at the put/call ratio, you're looking at very high levels of pessimism," Ari Wald, head of technical analysis at Oppenheimer, said Monday on CNBC's "Trading Nation." "What that put/call ratio does is it's looking at the percentage of put buying versus call buying. Typically when there's a lot of put buying it's an indication of fear in the market, investors and traders taking on downside protection."

Higher put buying typically suggests investors expect the value of the market or a specific stock to fall. A spike in investor puts could mean fear has overtaken the market, which often correlates with market lows and a subsequent "reflex rally," said Wald.

"That put-call ratio specifically [is] showing the most pessimism in the market since the November 2016 U.S. election," he added. "We don't think now is the time to change positions. I think you get that rebound rally into year-end."

From Election Day on Nov. 8, 2016, through to the end of that year, the S&P 500 rallied nearly 5 percent.

Investor worries over the U.S.-China trade war and doubts over peak earnings and economic growth have pushed stocks sharply lower in recent weeks. The S&P 500 has fallen more than 6 percent from its all-time high set in late September.

Boris Schlossberg, managing director of FX strategy at BK Asset Management, said it is possible for "one last hurrah rally" this year, but tighter monetary policy from global central banks puts the long-term bull market in doubt.

"Money is no longer easy, credit is no longer easy, I think that correlation between easy credit from central banks and the equity market has been very strong," he said Monday on "Trading Nation."

A bond market under pressure is also a concern for Schlossberg.

"Bonds no longer offer a negative correlation to stocks. In other words, bonds can fall just the same way that stocks do. There is no safe haven to hide," he said. "When the correction comes for real, it's going to be much more vicious and much stronger than anybody fears."

Bonds often act as a safe haven for investors worried about a falling stock market. Bond prices and yields move inversely. The yield on the 10-year note went as high as 3.21 percent on Tuesday, while the 2-year Treasury yield increased to its highest level since 2008.

Vote
Vote to see results
Total Votes:

Not a Scientific Survey. Results may not total 100% due to rounding.

Related Securities

Symbol
Price
  
Change
%Change
US 10-YR
---
US 2-YR
---

More From Trading Nation

Videos

Trades to Watch

Trader Bios

About

Trading Nation is a multimedia financial news program that shows investors and traders how to use the news of the day to their advantage. This is where experts from across the financial world – including macro strategists, technical analysts, stock-pickers, and traders who specialize in options, currencies, and fixed income – come together to find the best ways to capitalize on recent developments in the market. Trading Nation: Where headlines become opportunities.

Michael Santoli

Michael Santoli joined CNBC in October 2015 as a Senior Markets Commentator, based at the network's Global Headquarters in Englewood Cliffs, N.J.  Santoli brings his extensive markets expertise to CNBC's Business Day programming, with a regular appearance on CNBC's “Closing Bell (M-F, 3PM-5PM ET).   In addition, he contributes to CNBCand CNBC PRO, writing regular articles and creating original digital videos.

Previously, Santoli was a Senior Columnist at Yahoo Finance, where he wrote analysis and commentary on the stock market, corporate news and the economy. He also appeared on Yahoo Finance video programs, where he offered insights on the most important business stories of the day, and was a regular contributor to CNBC and other networks.

Follow Michael Santoli on Twitter @michaelsantoli

Read more

Connect

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...