Republican businessman Mike Braun is projected to win his bid to unseat Democratic Sen. Joe Donnelly in Indiana, according to NBC News. Election experts had pegged the race to be a toss-up.

Donnelly, who won a surprise victory when he first ran for the Senate in red-state Indiana in 2012, was considered one of the most vulnerable Democrats in the run-up to the midterms. President Donald Trump carried Indiana by nearly 19 points in 2016.

Donnelly was hoping to stave off defeat by peeling off Republican suburban women dissatisfied with Trump's divisive politics, according to reports. His chances may have been hurt by his vote against the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Braun, CEO and owner of Meyer Distributing, won the Republican primary by convincing voters that he was the most like Trump. He served in the Indiana House of Representatives from 2014 to 2017, resigning to focus on his Senate campaign.

Trump endorsed and campaigned with Braun, attending a rally in August and tweeting his support: "Will be going to Evansville, Indiana, tonight for a big crowd rally with Mike Braun, a very successful businessman who is campaigning to be Indiana's next U.S. Senator."