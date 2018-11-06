Scaramucci: Democrats winning in the midterms would be debilitating for Trump and all Americans

Democrats taking the House will be too distracting, says Anthony Scaramucci 1 Hour Ago | 00:48

A Democratic blowout in Tuesday's midterms would be debilitating for President Donald Trump and Americans, according to former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci.

"I wouldn't like the fact that the Democrats win ... because I think they'll start doing things to the president that will be sclerosis for everybody," Scaramucci said Tuesday in an interview with CNBC's "Squawk Box."

In the first national election since Trump took the White House, Democrats are expected to gain control of the House but not the Senate. All 435 seats in the House, 35 Senate seats and 36 governorships are up for grabs on Tuesday.

Scaramucci predicted that a Democratic-controlled House would become a nationwide "distraction," and the party would attempt to remove the president from office.

Scaramucci, founder and co-managing partner of SkyBridge Capital, worked last year in the Trump White House as communications director. Following his obscenity-laced interview, he was fired after just 10 days on the job.

Scaramucci told CNBC on Tuesday a Democratic win would also mean Trump will be forced to reach across the aisle and "frame his narrative" for a possible 2020 presidential election run. "We need to get an immigration bill done."

—Reuters contributed to this report.