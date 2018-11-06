Abrams, who is one of six children, grew up in Gulfport, Mississippi, and later moved to Georgia with her family. She tells Baldwin of a time when she was invited to the governor's mansion as valedictorian of her high school class, but was denied access when she got there.

"We arrived at the governor's mansion on public transit because my parents couldn't afford to get us there any other way," Abrams says. "This guard saw me, saw my parents, saw the bus and told us we didn't belong there."

Abrams says the incident has stuck with her. "I don't want to run for governor because of [that guard]. But, I know what it feels like to be told you're not enough, to be told you don't belong, and the role that the governor can play in Georgia and in America is to make certain every person believes they belong."

Abrams' career in politics started in 1992, when she attended a televised town hall meeting with Atlanta's first black mayor, Maynard Jackson, according to The New York Times. The town hall was held after the acquittal of Los Angeles police officers who were caught on camera beating a local black man named Rodney King. Abrams kept in touch with Jackson and was later offered a job in the city's youth services office.

After graduating from historically black liberal arts college Spelman, Abrams went on to earn degrees from the University of Texas and Yale Law School. By the age of 29, she was serving as deputy city attorney of Atlanta.

Abrams became the first woman to lead either party in the Georgia General Assembly in 2010, according to her campaign website. As House Minority Leader she became the first African-American to lead in the Georgia House of Representatives.

As the founder of the voter education group The New Georgia Project, Abrams also helped to get more than 200,000 people of color registered to vote between 2014 and 2016.