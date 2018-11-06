This 48-year-old CEO is running 100 marathons in 100 days—here's why

On Sunday, November 4, Thirst founder and CEO Mina Guli finished the 2018 TCS New York City Marathon. It was only the first of 100 marathons she plans to complete in 100 days.

The 48-year-old doesn't have a passion for racing, or even for running. In fact, Guli considers herself "a bad runner," she tells CNBC Make It. "I get injured all the time, and I'm old." She runs for one reason: to raise awareness of the world's water crisis.

Running marathons is "my way of representing just how big this water crisis is," says Guli, an Australian corporate-lawyer-turned-activist who founded Thirst in 2012 to educate the next generation about the importance of water conservation. Her organization collaborates with over 1,000 schools, has hundreds of volunteers teaching its education programs and has graduated more than 1 million students from its programs.

Beyond raising awareness through her 100-day running initiative, she hopes to meet with communities directly affected by the water shortage around the world to better understand both the crisis and how to solve it.

From New York, Guli will head to Europe, and then Uzbekistan, India and China. She'll run across parts of the Middle East, Africa, Australia and South America before finishing her 100-day challenge back where she started, in New York City, on February 11, 2019.