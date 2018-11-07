Ayanna Pressley makes history as Massachusetts' first black woman elected to Congress

She continued that her vision is "one where we can break through and create a commonwealth in a country where the next generations dreams aren't sabotaged by crippling student debt, where we can break through and keep our immigrant families safe and together. One where we can break through and address the public health crisis and epidemic that is gun violence and make the investment in the trauma response and recovery efforts to support those communities disproportionately impacted."

Pressley's victory over Capuano — a staunchly liberal Somerville native who has held his seat in Congress for 20 years — came as a surprise to many. When she learned that she had won her primary, Pressley herself was taken aback. In a reaction video that has since gone viral, Pressley's eyes widen, she puts a hand on her necklace and asks "We won?"

Following the midterm election, Pressley said she'd be focused on the issues that impact her constituents.

"While they are certainly exacerbated by the hatred and vitriol coming out of the White House, the challenges facing Massachusetts' 7th district are not new — they have existed for decades," she told CNBC Make It in a statement. "In Congress, I will be focused on lifting up the voices of those in community, partnering with activists and residents, and ensuring that those closest to the pain are closest to the power, driving and informing the policy-making."