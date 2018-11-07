On gun control, he led the fight two years ago for Proposition 63, a statewide ballot measure to ban large-capacity ammunition magazines and to require background checks for people buying or selling ammunition. As mayor, he also signed into law in 2005 a voter-approved gun control measure to outlaw citizens from selling guns and ammo in San Francisco, Proposition H.

"He has political courage and he's got limitless energy," said former Newsom mayoral aide Nathan Ballard, a San Francisco Democratic strategist who remains a close friend of the governor-elect. "We're going to see a rejuvenated capital with a lot of new ideas coming from Gavin Newsom, who is his own policy director."

Newsom will soon have the powers of the governorship to tackle formidable challenges in California. He inherits a state with the fifth largest economy in the world but an embarrassingly high child poverty rate, higher than it was before the Great Recession.

The high cost of housing in California means more than one in five children live in poverty, according to the California Budget & Policy Center, an independent policy research center based in Sacramento.

Newsom also has made homelessness a priority while in elected office. California has about 12 percent of the U.S. population but accounts for about 25 percent of the nation's homeless population.

As a supervisor in San Francisco and later mayor, Newsom pushed for an initiative called "Care Not Cash" designed to curb homelessness by slashing welfare payments to the city's homeless and instead favoring housing and other social services. Newsom promised during the race for governor he would name a cabinet-level secretary to oversee an interagency council on homelessness.