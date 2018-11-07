Mad Money with Jim Cramer

Cramer Remix: With Jeff Sessions out, this stock could thrive

If CNBC's Jim Cramer knows one thing about the United States Congress, it's that "a house divided against itself can produce some amazing profits" for investors, he said one day after the 2018 midterm elections.

On Tuesday, the Democratic Party regained control in the House of Representatives, while the Republican Party maintained its majority in the Senate. Results like these tend to cause congressional gridlock, which is usually good for stock-pickers, Cramer said.

"What do you do in this situation? You buy the fastest-growing companies, the ones that can keep making their numbers in a slowdown," he said. "Don't overthink it." Among his recommendations were the cloud stocks, as well as the stocks of Amazon and Apple.

On top of that, Wednesday's news that Attorney General Jeff Sessions resigned under pressure from President Donald Trump created an additional opportunity for investors, the "Mad Money" host said.

"I've got to admit that the White House is a neverending source of fantastic stock opportunities," he said. "The news of his departure sent Canopy Growth and the rest of the cannabis stocks flying, as investors wagered that no attorney general could be worse on this issue."

"Canopy and its punitive owner, Constellation, remain the best ways to play eventual legalization here," Cramer continued. "Please don't overthink that, either."

Etsy CEO talks free shipping demand

E-commerce companies are under pressure to offer free shipping from deal-chasing consumers, and those who don't may run the risk of falling behind their competitors, Etsy President and CEO Josh Silverman said Wednesday.

"Free shipping is pretty much table stakes today," Silverman told Cramer in an exclusive interview. "About half of all the items on Etsy, buyers say, have shipping prices that are too high."

Speaking after his handmade goods e-tailer reported better-than-expected earnings results and raised its full-year revenue guidance, Silverman said that sales were strong despite the shift in consumer preferences.

"We grew [gross merchandise sales] at 20 percent last quarter" even with buyers' hesitation about shipping costs, he said, adding that "only about 20 percent of items have free shipping" in the broader e-commerce industry.

The best stocks to own as 2018 ends

The stocks of cloud companies like New Relic and Twilio are ripe for buying after a brutal series of October sell-offs, Cramer said Wednesday.

October was the worst month for the broader technology sector since the depths of the financial crisis, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite seeing its most drastic drop since November 2008.

"The cloud names rallied like crazy today and I think they've got more room to run," he said. "If anything, they might be the best tech stocks, other than, maybe, cybersecurity, ... to own from now until the end of the year."

New Angie's List chief on market opportunity

The incoming CEO of ANGI Homeservices, the parent of popular home-service website Angie's List, expects his industry to see a "seismic shift" to the internet as providers realize the value of offering their services online.

"The home services market is estimated at $400 billion or more in annual value, and only about 10 percent of it's online. So we're in the very early days of a very large space," Brandon Ridenour, who will take over ANGI at the end of the year, told Cramer in an interview.

With one of its latest acquisitions, ANGI is also trying to tackle one of the chief frustrations among consumers: furniture assembly.

"We were able to acquire a company called Handy Technologies in this last quarter," said Ridenour, who currently serves as ANGI's chief product officer. "If you've got a piece of furniture you've purchased that requires assembly, you've bought a showerhead that needs to be installed, now you can bolt on that installation service right there at point of sale."

Ex-Intel CEO Brian Krzanich talks new role

Software and data were Brian Krzanich's top points of interest when he was deciding what to do after resigning from Intel, where the technology giant's former leader was pushed out after violating a non-fraternization policy.

"It came down to two things. One, CDK was uniquely positioned," he told Cramer in a Wednesday interview, referring to his new role as CEO of CDK Global.

"They have a core business that's great and, I believe, a huge opportunity to grow. Second, automotive industry. I have a passion for the automotive industry and I wanted to get engaged in the business today, and that was a chance to go do that with CDK."

After leading Intel through the acquisition of Mobileye, among other deals, Krzanich said his love for autos and vision into the future of the automotive space could benefit CDK, a software company helping auto dealers modernize their offerings.

"I'm still a firm believer that autonomous vehicles are the future and my children's children won't drive," Krzanich said. "That's another place where CDK can really play a key role."

Lightning round: Fall of CZR?

In Cramer's lightning round, he flew through his take on callers' favorite stocks:

Caesars Entertainment Corp.: "Listen, man, the fall of a Caesar's the balance sheet, not the stars. I say ix-nay on Caesars-nay."

Store Capital Corp.: "This is a really hard-to-understand real estate investment trust. I'm not going to go there. Some of these REITs are just houses of pain. I am not going to put you in that address. It's just not right."

Disclosure: Cramer's charitable trust owns shares of Amazon and Apple.

