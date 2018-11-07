Cramer's lightning round: Cisco's stock is a buy 'right here'   

Cisco Systems Inc.: "The CSCO kind should be bought right here. I'm telling club members of ActionAlertsPlus.com, ahead of next week's big call, [to] buy, buy, buy! [CEO] Chuck Robbins is good."

Albemarle Corp.: "It had good numbers. It's straight up. I still like it here. The numbers were terrific. Some people didn't like the sales numbers; give me a break."

Compass Diversified Holdings: "It's a black box. You have no idea what's really in the thing, so therefore I can't say that 8.96 percent yield is safe. I just can't do it."

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc.: "Here's the problem: I know it's good, but Costco's better, and I am always a best-of-breed guy. Even if Costco's much bigger and been around longer, I just think you've got to go with Costco."

Docusign Inc.: "We still like the company. I know it's been part of the crisis of confidence that is this group of tech stocks that I think can come back."

CSX Corp.: "I'll see your CSX and I'll raise you with Union Pacific. They're both great companies, but I am a Union Pacific bull because they're buying back a ton of stock."

Caesars Entertainment Corp.: "Listen, man, the fall of a Caesar's the balance sheet, not the stars. I say ix-nay on Caesars-nay."

Store Capital Corp.: "This is a really hard-to-understand real estate investment trust. I'm not going to go there. Some of these REITs are just houses of pain. I am not going to put you in that address. It's just not right."