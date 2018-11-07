Democrat Carolyn Bourdeaux won the race for Georgia's 7th Congressional District, defeating incumbent Republican Rob Woodall, NBC News projected.

Bourdeaux, a former aide to Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., appeared to be lagging behind Woodall in a late-October poll of the race from JMC analytics, which gave Woodall a lead of 6 percentage points.

That spread favoring Woodall, who was elected to Congress in 2011, echoed the 2016 presidential election results in the district, where then-candidate Donald Trump defeated Hillary Clinton by more than 6 points.