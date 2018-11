Etsy stock soared more than 24.8 percent Wednesday as the company raised its annual revenue forecast and beat on quarterly earnings Tuesday.

The company now expects its full-year revenue to be between $596 million and $600 million, up from its previous guidance of $587 million to $596 million. It also announced a $200 million stock buyback.

For the quarter, the company reported $150 million in revenue and earnings of 15 cents a share.