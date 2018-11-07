Controversial Republican Rep. Steve King will win re-election to a ninth term representing Iowa's 4th District despite recent criticism over a series of recent actions seen as racist, NBC News has projected.

King was challenged by Democratic nominee J.D. Scholten. A paralegal and former minor league baseball player, Scholten received more than $1 million in last-minute donations after a poll revealed that King could be more vulnerable to defeat in the conservative district than since his first election to Congress.

For years, King has made comments seen as racist and anti-immigrant, including a tweet in support of two anti-Islam European politicians that said, "Cultural suicide by demographic transformation must end."

Last month, King tweeted an endorsement of far-right Toronto mayoral candidate Faith Goldy, who has been interviewed on a podcast hosted by the neo-Nazi website The Daily Stormer.

Then, The Washington Post revealed that King had "met with members of a far-right Austrian party with historical Nazi ties during a European trip financed by a Holocaust memorial group."

The revelations led several companies — Land O'Lakes, Purina and Intel — said they would no longer contribute money to King.

And Rep. Steve Stivers of Ohio, chairman of the National Republican Congressional Committee, in a tweet last week called King's "recent comments, actions, and retweets … completely inappropriate."

"We must stand up against white supremacy and hate in all forms, and I strongly condemn his behavior," Stivers wrote.

King last week, in response to Stivers, said on Twitter: "Americans, all created by God, with all our races, ethnicities, and national origins-legal immigrants & natural born citizens, together make up the Shining City on the Hill."

"The attacks are orchestrated by nasty, desperate, and dishonest fake news. Their ultimate goal is to flip the House and impeach Donald Trump. Establishment Never Trumpers are complicit," King wrote.