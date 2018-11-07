Howie Mandel takes viewers behind the scenes of 'Deal or No Deal: Back in Business'

'Deal or No Deal: Back in Business': Howie walks through the simple yet complicated game 1:46 PM ET Wed, 31 Oct 2018 | 02:03

The iconic game show "Deal or No Deal" is back with all-new twists and deals — even bigger risks and rewards. Yet, fans can breathe a sigh of relief in knowing that one pivotal landmark remains the same: Howie Mandel.

Before the global phenomenon returns in December, fans will have the chance to watch an exclusive interview with Mandel, plus never-before-seen clips from the show on CNBC's documentary special, "Deal or No Deal: Back in Business."

The documentary highlights elements of the show that go beyond winning big money. The simple yet complicated game show isn't just about luck. It's also about the chance to achieve lifelong goals that benefit not just the contestants but also their families.

The one-hour special will show the whole story behind "Deal or No Deal," from how it originated, to what happens behind the scenes, to where some of its biggest winners are today. Viewers will even get the scoop on how the top-secret briefcases are distributed among the models as well as a sneak peek of the new show directly from the people who made it.

Stick around for the finale as Mandel shares why he thinks the original season of "Deal or No Deal" took off.

Catch "Deal or No Deal: Back in Business" Wednesday, Nov. 7, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CNBC. Then, don't forget to tune in to "Deal or No Deal" Wednesday, Dec. 5, on CNBC.










