Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds will come out on top in Iowa's gubernatorial race, holding off a challenge from Democratic businessman Fred Hubbell, NBC News projects.

Reynolds ran on a campaign based on job growth and a strong economy seen during her time in office.

Tuesday's contest was the first time voters elected Reynolds as governor. She replaced former Gov. Terry Branstad last year when he became U.S. ambassador to China.

Along with the gubernatorial race, Iowa also hosted a couple critical House races on Tuesday.