Here's what the US election results mean for Trump's trade war with China

Tuesday's U.S. midterm elections are poised to create significant changes for how President Donald Trump can accomplish his domestic goals, but the results may not mean much for the country's trade policies.

Trump's 'America First' philosophy is unlikely to drastically deviate from its current course even with Democrats winning the House of Representatives, strategists said.

NBC News projected late on Tuesday that Democrats had taken a majority in the House while Republicans had retained control of the Senate. Both chambers make up Congress — the country's principal decision-making body — and approval from each is required to pass bills into law.

The as-expected outcome is set to challenge Trump on several areas such as military spending and his foreign business dealings, making it difficult for the commander-in-chief to pass major legislation. But on trade policy, one of the areas most relevant for the international community, Trump enjoys executive power and can set the terms regardless of whether Congress is divided or not.

That's because "Congress doesn't have much of an ability to control trade policy," analysts at RBC Capital Markets wrote in a recent note. Rather, "the Oval Office has wide reaching powers to act unilaterally," which means the president is likely to "keep pushing his trade agenda," they continued.