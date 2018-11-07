"Nightly Business Report – Produced by CNBC" Secures 2018 Program Excellence Award from American Public Television

Baltimore, M.D., November 7, 2018 – Today, America's longest-running evening business broadcast, "Nightly Business Report – Produced by CNBC," was awarded a 2018 Program Excellence Award by American Public Television (APT), the leading syndicator of high-quality, top-rated programming to the nation's public television stations.



The Program Excellence Award was given to only three programs this year as part of APT's annual Fall Marketplace event. With more than 7,600 programs in rights, APT's catalog is one of the largest in public media. Since 2002, a select number of programs have been honored each year for their originality, execution, creativity, scope of content and effectiveness in reaching audiences and engaging them on local public television stations.



In March of 2018, CNBC's Bill Griffeth was named co-anchor of Nightly Business Report alongside CNBC's Sue Herera, his one-time anchor partner and most previously, college classmate. Sue has been a co-anchor of the program since 2015.



"We are so honored to receive this recognition from American Public Television. Since CNBC began producing Nightly Business Report in 2013, we have remained steadfast in our mission of providing our broad consumer audience with an actionable understanding of the latest business and market news each day," said Nightly Business Report Executive Producer Rich Carolan. "We could not ask for better, more supportive partners than our distribution partner, APT, our presenting partner, WETA, and the entire public television community. We look forward to many more years together," he added.

Download a photo: here. Photo credit: Ed Shenkman.

For more information contact:



CNBC

Jennifer Dauble

201-735-4721

jennifer.dauble@nbcuni.com



APT

Jamie Haines

617-338-4455.ext 129

Jamie_Haines@APTonline.org

About CNBC:

With CNBC in the U.S., CNBC in Asia Pacific, CNBC in Europe, Middle East and Africa, and CNBC World, CNBC is the recognized world leader in business news and provides real-time financial market coverage and business information to 410 million homes worldwide, including more than 90 million households in the United States and Canada. CNBC also provides daily business updates to 400 million households across China. The network's 15 live hours a day of business programming in North America (weekdays from 4:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. ET) is produced at CNBC's global headquarters in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., and includes reports from CNBC News bureaus worldwide. CNBC at night features a mix of new reality programming, CNBC's highly successful series produced exclusively for CNBC and a number of distinctive in-house documentaries.

CNBC Digital delivers more than 52 million multi-platform unique visitors each month. CNBC.com provides real-time financial market news and information to CNBC's investor audience. CNBC Make It is a digital destination focused on making you smarter about how you earn, save and spend your money by zeroing in on careers, leadership, entrepreneurship and personal finance.

CNBC has a vast portfolio of digital products, offering CNBC content to a variety of platforms such as: CNBC.com; CNBC PRO, a premium service that provides in-depth access to Wall Street; a suite of CNBC mobile apps for iOS and Android devices; Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple Siri voice interfaces; and streaming services including Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV and Samsung Smart TVs. To learn more, visit https://www.cnbc.com/digital-products/.

Members of the media can receive more information about CNBC and its programming on the NBCUniversal Media Village Web site at http://www.nbcumv.com/programming/cnbc. For more information about NBCUniversal, please visit http://www.NBCUniversal.com.

About WETA:

WETA Washington, D.C., is one of the largest producing stations of new content for public television in the United States. WETA productions and co-productions include PBS NewsHour, Washington Week, The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize, THE LIBRARY OF CONGRESS GERSHWIN PRIZE FOR POPULAR SONG, Latino Americans, The Italian Americans and documentaries by filmmaker Ken Burns and scholar Henry Louis Gates, Jr. Sharon Percy Rockefeller is president and CEO. More information on WETA and its programs and services is available at www.weta.org.



About American Public Television:

American Public Television (APT) is the leading syndicator of high-quality, top-rated programming to the nation's public television stations. For more than 10 years, APT annually distributed one-third or more of the top 100 highest-rated public television titles in the U.S. Founded in 1961, APT features 250 new program titles per year including prominent documentaries, performance, news and current affairs programs, dramas, how-to programs, children's series and classic movies. America's Test Kitchen From Cook's Illustrated, Cook's Country, Rick Steves' Europe, Christopher Kimball's Milk Street Television, Front and Center, Doc Martin, Nightly Business Report, Midsomer Murders, A Place to Call Home, Lidia's Kitchen, Globe Trekker, Simply Ming, AfroPoP and P. Allen Smith's Garden Home are a sampling of APT's programs, and among the most popular on public television. APT licenses programs internationally through its APT Worldwide service. Approaching its 13th year, Create®TV — featuring the best of public television's lifestyle programming — is distributed by American Public Television. APT also distributes WORLD™, public television's premier news, science and documentary channel. To find out more about APT's programs and services, visit APTonline.org.