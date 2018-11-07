Rep. Chris Collins, the Republican recently indicted on federal insider trading charges, will retain his House seat representing New York's 27th District, NBC News has projected.

The three-term incumbent — the first House member to have endorsed the presidential candidacy of Donald Trump — apparently defeated Democrat Nate McMurray, an attorney, in the Buffalo-area district.

Collins had suspended his campaign in August after being arrested. But he relaunched his campaign in mid-September after efforts by the Republican Party to replace him on the ballot failed.