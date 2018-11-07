Politics

  • Rep. Chris Collins, the Republican recently indicted on federal insider trading charges, will retain his House seat representing New York's 27th District, NBC News has projected.
  • The three-term incumbent apparently defeated Democrat Nate McMurray, an attorney, in the Buffalo-area district.
  • Collins had suspended his campaign in August after being arrested. But he relaunched his campaign in mid-September after efforts by the Republican Party to replace him on the ballot failed.
Rep. Christopher Collins (R-NY) departs the Thurgood Marshall United States Courthouse following his arraignment on insider trading charges in New York, August 8, 2018. 
Lucas Jackson | Reuters
He is accused of tipping off son Cameron about a failed drug trial by the Australian pharmaceuticals company Innate Immunotherapeutics. The congressman was serving on the company's board at the time. Cameron Collins then allegedly sold his shares, before news of the drug trial became public and sent the price of the stock tumbling.

Chris Collins has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Collins' district strongly supported Trump in the 2016 presidential election. Trump won there by 24.5 percentage points.

