Salesforce CEO and billionaire Marc Benioff is working to solve the homeless problem in San Francisco, and he wants to improve the city's transportation system too.

To do it, Benioff asked Tesla and SpaceX boss Elon Musk for help from his infrastructure building business, The Boring Company.

Benioff tweeted the request on Tuesday, saying San Francisco will need rapid transportation from downtown to surrounding suburbs and other cities, including Los Angeles.

Musk responded: "Sure, we can do it."

The Boring Company is currently digging a test tunnel that could eventually lead to a network of tunnels in Los Angeles (likely for mass transit, pedestrians, cyclists and cars, Musk has said) in order to ease traffic.

The first 2-mile test tunnel in Hawthorne, California, where Tesla and SpaceX have offices, cost $10 million per mile to build and is set to have an opening party Dec. 10, according to Musk.

On Nov. 3, he tweeted a video showing The Boring Company's progress.

Though Musk often features his tunneling venture — and the associated branded paraphernalia he's sold — on his Twitter account, he has said the majority of his time is spent working on Tesla and SpaceX.

"The Boring Company, to be clear, it's like literally 2 percent of my time. It's probably 20 percent of my tweets, but tweets do not correlate to actual time spent. I sort of just have fun with The Boring Company," said Musk at the South by Southwest tech conference in Austin, Texas, in March.

Musk would actually have preferred that another entrepreneur take on tunneling.

"It's not because of some epiphany that I had one day driving on the 405," he says, referring to a famously congested highway in Los Angeles. "That's how it gets translated somehow. I was talking about tunnels for years and years, for probably five years or four years at least.

"Whenever I would give a talk and people would ask me about what opportunities do you see in the world, I would say, 'Tunnels. Can someone please build tunnels?'" Musk said at SXSW.

"So after four or five years of begging people to build tunnels and still no tunnels, I was like, 'Okay, I am going to build a tunnel.' Like maybe I am missing something here, so I was basically talking people's ears off about tunnels for several years and then said, 'Well, let's find out what it takes to build a tunnel.' And so, yeah, I started digging a tunnel."

A representative from Salesforce had no additional comment on Benioff's tweet and The Boring Company had not responded to a request for comment at the time of publishing.

