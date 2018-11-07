Payment company Square is scheduled to report third-quarter earnings after the market close Wednesday.

Here's what Wall Street expects:

Earnings: 11 cents per share, forecast by Refinitiv.

11 cents per share, forecast by Refinitiv. Revenue: $413.9 million, forecast by Refinitiv.

Shares of the fintech company were up more than 5 percent Wednesday, trading near $82. The stock has popped more than 120 percent year over year, and is up 136 percent this year alone.

In the second quarter, the company beat Wall Street estimates thanks in part to higher transaction volumes, but it came up short on forward guidance.

Investors will be looking for any updates on a replacement for Square's chief financial officer Sarah Friar during the earnings call. In October, Square announced Friar was stepping down to become CEO of start-up Nextdoor. Shares of Square dropped as much as 8 percent after the announcement.

San Francisco-based Square, run by Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, is well-known in the payments sector for its credit card processor, payment hardware and popular Cash app. But Friar recently hinted at more moves into traditional banks' turf, saying that "anything you do today with a bank account, you should look to the Cash App to begin to emulate more and more of."

Square has expanded its small-business lending — an increasingly competitive area in fintech — through Square Capital. It originally provided loans to merchants already using its credit card processing services and two years later, expanded outside of Square through its partnerships program. The company announced in October it would let businesses using Square's payment network give customers the option to break big payments into smaller, fixed monthly ones.

Square launched bitcoin trading through its popular Cash App in January and generated $37 million in revenue from the cryptocurrency in the second quarter. The company spent $36.6 million to offer the volatile digital currency, meaning it made a total $420,000 on its bitcoin offering.

— This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.