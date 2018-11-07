Stocks making the biggest move premarket: TGT, DISH, PZZA, DVMT, KORS & more

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:

Target – The retailer's stock was upgraded to "outperform" from "market perform" at Cowen, which cites good value at Target's stores, convenient digital pickup options, and private brand innovation.

Dish Network – The satellite TV company earned 82 cents per share for the third quarter, 15 cents above estimates. Revenue was in line with Street forecasts, but Dish lost 367,000 satellite subscribers compared to estimates of 232,000.

Michael Kors – The luxury goods maker reported adjusted quarterly profit of $1.27 per share, beating estimates by 17 cents. Revenue was essentially in line, and Kors raised its full year forecast. However, comparable stores sales fell 2.1 percent versus a consensus estimate of a 0.7 percent decline, largely due to weakness in Europe.

Dean Foods – The dairy producer lost 28 cents per share for its latest quarter, wider than the six cent loss expected by analysts. Revenue came in above estimates, but the company's bottom line was impacted by higher expenses.

Humana – The health insurer earned an adjusted $4.58 per share, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26. Revenue also beat forecasts, and Humana also raised its full year outlook. Humana's results were helped by a strong performance for its Medicare Advantage business.

Papa John's International – Papa John's fell two cents short of estimates with adjusted quarterly profit of 20 cents per share, and the pizza chain's revenue also fell short of Street forecasts. Comparable sales in North America fell 9.8 percent, but that was less than the 10.7 percent decline that analysts had been expecting.

Kraft Heinz – The food company announced plans to sell its Canadian natural cheese unit to Italy's Parmalat for $1.23 billion. It will use the proceeds to pay down debt.

Etsy – The online crafts marketplace raised its annual revenue forecast, on benefits from higher merchant fees and increased marketing investment.

Dell Technologies – The computer maker is telling investors that a higher buyout bid for DVMT shares, the tracking stock for the company's investment in VMWare, is in the works, according to the Wall Street Journal. Investor Carl Icahn is among large investors who say the current $22 billion bid undervalues the shares.

Match Group – Match reported adjusted quarterly profit of 39 cents per share, three cents above estimates, while the operator of dating websites like Tinder and Match.com also saw revenue beat forecasts. However, the shares are being pressured on weaker than expected average revenue per user. Separately, Match announced a $2 per share special dividend.

Qualcomm – The chip maker suffered a court setback when a federal judge ruled that it is required to license some of its patents to industry rivals. The ruling stems from an antitrust lawsuit brought against Qualcomm by the FTC.

Wendy's – Wendy's beat estimates by two cents with adjusted quarterly profit of 17 cents per share, but comparable store sales for the restaurant chain fell 0.2 percent. Wendy's also lowered its same-store forecast for the full year.

Zillow – Zillow posted a quarterly loss, and the real estate website operator also issued a weaker than expected current quarter revenue forecast.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers – Red Robin exceeded estimates by five cents with adjusted quarterly profit of 16 cents per share, but the restaurant chain's revenue missed forecasts, and comparable restaurant sales fell 3.4 percent. It also lowered its full year revenue guidance.

TrueCar – TrueCar earned an adjusted four cents per share for its latest quarter, one cent shy of Street forecasts, and the online car buying service also saw revenue fall short of estimates. TrueCar also issued weaker than expected current quarter revenue guidance.

Twilio – The cloud computing reported adjusted quarterly profit of seven cents per share, five cents above estimates, while revenue also beat forecasts. Investors are also encouraged by more active customers than they had estimated. Twilio also gave strong current quarter guidance.

GoDaddy – GoDaddy missed estimates by nine cents with quarterly profit of 8 cents per share, with the web hosting company's results impacted by greater spending on customer acquisition and international expansion.

Fresenius Medical – Fresenius shares are benefiting after California voters rejected a bill that would have capped dialysis payments from insurance companies. Fresenius is the world's largest provider of dialysis equipment.