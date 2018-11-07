Democrats seized control of the House Tuesday from the Republican Party in a suburban revolt that saw more than two dozen seats flip from red to blue. But the outcome stopped short of the "blue wave" victory that many Democrats had been hoping for.

With the Republicans retaining control of the Senate, the mixed verdict reflected the deeply divide in the American electorate.

Republicans retained their House seats in blue-collar and rural districts where President Donald trump's aggressive talk on immigration played well. But Democrats wrested control of seats from the GOP in suburban districts where college-educated voters rejected Trump's warnings of a migrant "invasion."

A record number of women ran for Congress, many of them Democrats. Overall, women voters favored congressional Democratic candidates — with fewer than 4 in 10 voting for Republicans, according to VoteCast, a nationwide survey of more than 115,000 voters and about 20,000 nonvoters — conducted for The Associated Press by NORC at the University of Chicago. In suburban areas where key House races were decided, female voters skewed significantly toward Democrats by a nearly 10-point margin.

As of Wednesday morning, some 14 races were too close to call, leaving the Democrats holding a 28-seat majority. Democrats have won 222 and the Republicans 199, with winners undetermined in 14 races, according to NBC News.

The road to a House majority ran through a few dozen districts that included suburban regions that Hillary Clinton won in 2016. Democrats flipped seats in suburban districts outside of Washington, Philadelphia, Miami, Chicago and Denver. Democrats also reclaimed a handful of blue-collar districts carried by both former President Barack Obama and Trump.