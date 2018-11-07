One of special counsel Robert Mueller's staunchest defenders in Congress appears set to become the most powerful member of the House Intelligence Committee in the wake of the midterm elections.

Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., the top Democrat on the committee, emerged on the national stage as the politically polarized group grappled over its probe of Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

Democrats were projected to take over the House in Tuesday's midterm elections, likely elevating Schiff to the chairman spot in the intelligence panel.

Like Mueller's ongoing investigation, the House Intelligence Committee's probe included inquiring about the potential links "between Russia and individuals associated with political campaigns."

Through the investigation, which began days after President Donald Trump's inauguration in January 2017, Schiff also became a leading critic of his Republican counterpart: the committee's majority leader and committed Trump ally, Rep. Devin Nunes.

Schiff had called on Nunes to recuse himself from the House investigation in March 2017, following reports that Nunes had received intelligence from a source at the White House the day before he briefed Trump on possible surveillance of his communications by U.S. intelligence.

And after the committee released its final report from the probe in April 2018 asserting "no evidence" of collusion between Trump and Russia, the Democratic minority led by Schiff vowed to continue investigating.

While stumping for another California Democrat on Monday, Schiff said that reviving and expanding the House Intelligence Committee's investigation into Russian meddling would be his top priority, the Los Angeles Times reported.

He also told the Times that he planned to look into whether Russia held leverage over Trump's financial interests through the president's business empire. "The president has sought to keep that off limits, but if that's the leverage Russians pose that's a real threat to our country," Schiff told the newspaper.

Schiff has already been on the receiving end of Trump's ire. In a July 24, 2017 tweet, Trump accused the intelligence committee's ranking Democrat of "pushing the Dem loss excuse" by continuing to talk about the Russia probe on television.