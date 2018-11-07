Trump takes a midterm victory lap even as he faces peril from a Democratic House

President Donald Trump declared midterm victory on Wednesday, even though his Republican Party saw mixed results that bring the most peril he has ever faced in his political career.

On Tuesday night, Democrats won back a House majority, giving the party critical power to investigate the president and his Cabinet members, according to NBC News projections. At the same time, the GOP gained seats in the Senate, assuring split control of government and the necessity for at least some bipartisan cooperation, according to NBC.

In a tweet Wednesday morning, the president said he "received so many Congratulations from so many on our Big Victory last night, including from foreign nations (friends) that were waiting me out, and hoping, on Trade Deals." He added: "Now we can get back to work and get things done!"

It is unclear what countries he references in the tweet, but the Trump administration has tried to strike trade deals with China and the European Union. It was also not immediately apparent whether he was signaling a hope to work with Democrats, whom he falsely attacked as dangerous socialists in recent weeks ahead of the midterms.

In a subsequent tweet, he claimed that "those that worked with me in this incredible Midterm Election, embracing certain policies and principles, did very well" while those who did not can "say goodbye!" Trump endorsed numerous candidates across the House and Senate battlefields this year, but those individuals saw mixed results on Tuesday. Some members of Congress who embraced the president and voted with him the vast majority of time still lost their seats.

Democrats will mount opposition to many pieces of Trump's agenda, including efforts to dismantle the Affordable Care Act and cut regulations and taxes.

Many populist Democrats have aligned with at least some of the president's trade proposals, which could drive his optimism about reaching agreements. Bipartisan lawmakers have joined with Trump in calling for new deals that will better protect American workers and punish countries such as China for alleged unfair practices.

However, Republicans and Democrats alike have criticized the president for a mounting exchange of tariffs with Beijing that has threatened to damage the U.S. economy. The White House has already slapped tariffs on more than $200 billion in Chinese goods, and could levy duties on an additional $257 billion in imports.

Outside of trade, the president could seek to find common ground with Democrats on issues such as immigration, drug prices and infrastructure. Still, they have failed to reach a consensus on those three policy areas so far during Trump's presidency.