Watch: Nancy Pelosi delivers remarks following Democratic success in the House of Representatives

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., is scheduled to brief reporters on the results of the midterm elections on Wednesday.

Pelosi's party secured key victories in the House of Representatives Tuesday, seizing control of the chamber from Republicans. But Pelosi remains a deeply divisive figure in American politics, a frequent target of Republican vitriol who has alienated members of her own party.

More than two dozen House candidates publicly said they would not support her bid for House speaker. Pelosi has said she is not worried about her chances for the top job.

President Donald Trump congratulated Pelosi on the Democratic gains in the House, Pelosi's office said Tuesday night. But on Wednesday, the president wrote on Twitter that Pelosi "deserves to be chosen Speaker of the House by the Democrats."

"If they give her a hard time, perhaps we will add some Republican votes," he wrote. "She has earned this great honor!"