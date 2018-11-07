What a Democrat-controlled House means for Trump's national security priorities

Democrats are projected to take back the House, and that could spell trouble for the Trump administration's national security and foreign policy measures.

Lawmakers are bracing for significant changes on the House panel that oversees national security, and by extension, the fiscal 2020 defense budget. Democrats have called for greater scrutiny of the Pentagon's colossal spending and more transparency in regards to global military operations.

The likely next leader of the House Armed Services Committee, Washington Rep. Adam Smith, has been one of the biggest critics of the Trump administration's national security policies, actions and priorities.