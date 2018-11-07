With Congress now split between Democrats and Republicans, consumer-related legislation is likely to be caught in the crosshairs.

"You shouldn't expect much coming out of Washington that will directly affect your personal finances," said Ric Edelman, the chairman of financial education and client experience at Edelman Financial Engines.

At stake are regulations around lending, student debt servicing and financial protections and whether Republicans will be able to successfully pass their second round of tax cuts.

In the meantime, many people are already benefiting from a bull market, strong GDP growth, low unemployment, low inflation and recent gains in wages, Edelman said. "We could argue that Washington being gridlocked is good news for the economy," Edelman said. "Wall Street loves predictability."