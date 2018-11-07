Politics

Women were elected to the House in record numbers

Democratic women flipped more than a dozen Republican held seats on Tuesday, helping to seal the party's incoming majority in the House.

When the 116th Congress is sworn in early next year, it will include more female representatives than ever before in U.S. history.

The races spanned the country, from Virginia to Iowa to Oklahoma. What they had in common: suburban districts across red and blue states electing female newcomers.

In Kansas, Sharice Davids unseated incumbent GOP Rep. Kevin Yoder. She is a Cornell law graduate and former mixed martial arts fighter, who will be the first lesbian with Native American ancestry to serve in Congress.

Here are a few more of the women who flipped Republican held seats:

