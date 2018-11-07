Zillow sheds as much as a quarter of its market value as rising interest rates weigh on home sales 

Home sales platform Zillow shed as much as 25 percent of its market value Wednesday as a downturn in the housing market weighs on the company's core services and drags profits lower.
The plunge sends Zillow to a new 52-week low and puts the stock on pace for its worst day of trading since going public in 2011.
Zillow missed Wall Street estimates for third-quarter revenue, posting $343 million compared to the $344 million analysts had predicted. It also guided toward lighter fourth quarter results, expecting revenue between $340 million and $357 million, well below the $368 million Wall Street had been expecting.
Zillow lowered its full-year revenue guidance for the second quarter in a row, to a new range of $1.31 billion to $1.32 billion, from a previously adjusted range of $1.32 billion to $1.35 billion.