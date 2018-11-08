Asia Markets

Australian stocks higher as US stocks rally after midterm elections

  • Stocks in Australia were higher in early trade.
  • Overnight on Wall Street, major averages hit their session highs after President Donald Trump indicated he is willing to work with Democrats on policy initiatives that would help the economy keep growing.
  • Democrats won control of the House of Representatives while Republicans retained their hold on the Senate, as the U.S. midterm election's outcome split Congress.

Stocks in Australia were higher in the morning after the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 saw their best post-midterm elections rally since 1982.

The ASX 200 jumped 0.48 percent in early trade, with most sectors seeing gains: Energy stocks were higher by 0.92 percent while materials saw gains of 0.21 percent.

Meanwhile, futures pointed to a higher open for markets in Japan. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 22,555 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 22,470. The Nikkei 225 last closed at 22,085.80.

Wall Street sees gains post-midterms

Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped more than 545 points to close at 26,180.30 while the S&P 500 gained around 2.12 percent to finish the trading day at 2,813.89. The Nasdaq Composite also advanced 2.64 percent at about 7,570.75.

The major averages had earlier hit their session highs after President Donald Trump indicated he is willing to work with Democrats on policy initiatives that would help the economy keep growing.

Democrats won control of the House of Representatives while Republicans retained their hold on the Senate, as the U.S. midterm election's outcome split Congress.

Investors expect Trump's business-friendly policies to continue, while some expressed optimism about Congress providing a larger check on Trump's more disruptive market actions. Historically, equity markets see strong returns when Congress is divided.

Currencies

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 96.167 after yesterday's rally from the 95.7 handle.

The Japanese yen was at 113.52 against the dollar after weakening from levels around 113 in the previous session while the Australian dollar traded at $0.7273 following gains from around the $0.722 handle yesterday.

— CNBC's Fred Imbert contributed to this report.

