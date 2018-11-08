Australian stocks higher as US stocks rally after midterm elections

Stocks in Australia were higher in the morning after the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 saw their best post-midterm elections rally since 1982.

The ASX 200 jumped 0.48 percent in early trade, with most sectors seeing gains: Energy stocks were higher by 0.92 percent while materials saw gains of 0.21 percent.

Meanwhile, futures pointed to a higher open for markets in Japan. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 22,555 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 22,470. The Nikkei 225 last closed at 22,085.80.