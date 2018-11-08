CNBC'S NEXT CAPITAL EXCHANGE EVENT TO FEATURE EXPRESS SCRIPTS PRESIDENT & CEO TIM WENTWORTH AND SIEMENS US CEO BARBARA HUMPTON

CNBC'S CONTESSA BREWER TO LEAD CONVERSATION

Live interview with top CEOs will examine the "Longevity Economy"

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., NOVEMBER 8, 2018 — CNBC today announced that the next Capital Exchange breakfast series event will take place at the InterContinental Washington D.C – The Wharf on Thursday, November 15th. AARP, Alliance for Lifetime Income, Barings and Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc. are the sponsors.

The event, hosted by CNBC's Tyler Mathisen, will feature the following speakers:

Tim Wentworth , President and CEO, Express Scripts and

, President and CEO, Express Scripts and Barbara Humpton, CEO, Siemens US (both interviewed by CNBC'S Contessa Brewer)

The conversation with Wentworth and Humpton will explore the theme of the "Longevity Economy." Longer lifespans, technological innovation and changing generational attitudes are converging to transform business and society. What are the business strategies that address the challenges -- and capitalize on the opportunities -- presented by an aging population and workforce?

CNBC's Capital Exchange breakfast series focuses on the confluence of policy, money and growth. Beyond the political posturing and partisan rancor, the policy decisions made in the corridors of the Capitol are informed by, and greatly affect, the boardrooms of corporate America. In this event series, CNBC journalists engage in candid conversations with top CEOs, lawmakers and administration officials, discussing ways public and private sectors can collaborate to grow the economy and create jobs.

To learn more, please visit: https://capitalexchangelongevity.cnbc.com/

About CNBC:

With CNBC in the U.S., CNBC in Asia Pacific, CNBC in Europe, Middle East and Africa, and CNBC World, CNBC is the recognized world leader in business news and provides real-time financial market coverage and business information to 410 million homes worldwide, including more than 90 million households in the United States and Canada. CNBC also provides daily business updates to 400 million households across China. The network's 15 live hours a day of business programming in North America (weekdays from 4:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. ET) is produced at CNBC's global headquarters in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., and includes reports from CNBC News bureaus worldwide. CNBC at night features a mix of new reality programming, CNBC's highly successful series produced exclusively for CNBC and a number of distinctive in-house documentaries.

CNBC Digital delivers more than 52 million multi-platform unique visitors each month. CNBC.com provides real-time financial market news and information to CNBC's investor audience. CNBC Make It is a digital destination focused on making you smarter about how you earn, save and spend your money by zeroing in on careers, leadership, entrepreneurship and personal finance.

CNBC has a vast portfolio of digital products, offering CNBC content to a variety of platforms such as: CNBC.com; CNBC PRO, a premium service that provides in-depth access to Wall Street; a suite of CNBC mobile apps for iOS and Android devices; Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple Siri voice interfaces; and streaming services including Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV and Samsung Smart TVs. To learn more, visit https://www.cnbc.com/digital-products/.

Members of the media can receive more information about CNBC and its programming on the NBCUniversal Media Village Web site at http://www.nbcumv.com/programming/cnbc. For more information about NBCUniversal, please visit http://www.NBCUniversal.com.